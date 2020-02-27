Log in
Zions Bancorporation : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2020

02/27/2020

Scott McLean, President & COO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2020 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and approximately $70 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. The bank is a consistent national and state-wide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 810 M
EBIT 2020 1 104 M
Net income 2020 760 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,38%
P/E ratio 2020 9,58x
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,45x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,39x
Capitalization 6 896 M
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 53,28  $
Last Close Price 41,82  $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Jerry C. Atkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.-19.46%6 896
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%169 198
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-0.20%65 174
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.23%56 627
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED5.85%48 520
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.65%47 517
