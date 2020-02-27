Zions Bancorporation : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2020

Scott McLean, President & COO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2020 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and approximately $70 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. The bank is a consistent national and state-wide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com

