Ziopharm Oncology Presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference to be Webcast

02/28/2020 | 08:31am EST

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZIOP), today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to make a webcast presentation at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

To access the live webcast of the presentation, or the subsequent archived recording, please visit the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for T-cell receptor (TCR) and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express TCRs to target neoantigens inside and outside hotspots for solid tumors and CAR to target CD19 for blood cancers using the Company’s “Rapid Personalized Manufacturing” to produce and release CAR-T as soon as the day after gene transfer. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company is also developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Contact for Ziopharm Oncology:
Chris Taylor
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 617-502-1881
E: ctaylor@ziopharm.com





Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -56,1 M
Net income 2019 -116 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,30x
P/E ratio 2020 -8,96x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 620 M
Chart ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,30  $
Last Close Price 2,99  $
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence James Neil Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Mauney President
Scott L. Tarriff Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Satyavrat Shukla Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynn M. Ferrucci SVP-IT, Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY, INC.-36.65%620
GILEAD SCIENCES14.96%91 816
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.99%57 895
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS21.96%46 984
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.19.41%25 809
GENMAB A/S7.56%15 256
