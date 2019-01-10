Ziopharm Oncology Presenting at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 10, 2019

BOSTON, MA, January 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology,Inc. (Nasdaq:ZIOP) Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, today is presenting at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco at 9 a.m. PT/12 noon ET.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapy and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target specific antigens in solid tumors and chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target CD19 in blood cancers with the Company's very rapid T-cell manufacturing process. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company also is developing its Controlled IL-12 platform or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including a collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

