ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY INC. (ZIOP)
01/09 04:00:00 pm
2.26 USD   +3.20%
2013ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY INC. : quaterly earnings release
Ziopharm Oncology : Presenting at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/10/2019 | 08:19am EST

Ziopharm Oncology Presenting at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 10, 2019

BOSTON, MA, January 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology,Inc. (Nasdaq:ZIOP) Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, today is presenting at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco at 9 a.m. PT/12 noon ET.

To access a live audio webcast or replay of the presentation, visit: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/24078-ziopharm-oncology/webcast

To access the live Q&A session or a replay, visit: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare19/sessions/24127-ziopharm-oncology-q-a/webcast

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapy and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target specific antigens in solid tumors and chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target CD19 in blood cancers with the Company's very rapid T-cell manufacturing process. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company also is developing its Controlled IL-12 platform or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including a collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Company contacts:

David Connolly

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations 617-502-1881 dconnolly@ziopharm.com

Mike Moyer

Vice President, Portfolio Strategy617-765-3770 mmoyer@ziopharm.com

Disclaimer

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 13:18:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,26 M
EBIT 2018 -54,1 M
Net income 2018 -72,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1 394x
Capi. / Sales 2019 342x
Capitalization 365 M
Chart ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence James Neil Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Mauney President
Kevin G. Lafond Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP-Finance
James Anthony Cannon Independent Director
Scott L. Tarriff Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY INC.20.86%365
GILEAD SCIENCES8.86%87 889
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.53%46 588
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.36%42 485
GENMAB4.17%10 584
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.18.22%7 752
