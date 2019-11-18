Log in
Ziopharm Oncology Updates Presentation and Webcast Time at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference

11/18/2019

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP) today announced that the Company’s presentation at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on November 20, 2019, has been moved to 1:20 p.m. GMT (8:20 a.m. ET).

To access the live webcast or the subsequent archived recording, visit the "Investors" section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website for 14 days.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target neoantigens inside and outside hotspots for solid tumors and chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target CD19 for blood cancers using the Company’s “rapid personalized manufacturing” to produce CAR-T as soon as the day after gene transfer. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company also is developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Ziopharm Contacts:
Chris Taylor
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 617.502.1881
E: ctaylor@ziopharm.com

Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Primary Logo


