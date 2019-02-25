Log in
Ziopharm Oncology to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 5

02/25/2019 | 07:51am EST

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZIOP) today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast slide presentation on Tuesday, March 5, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a corporate update and discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2018. 

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-309-0618 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-661-378-9465 (international). The passcode for the conference call is 3091306. To access the slides and live webcast or the subsequent archived recording, visit the "Investors & Media" section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target specific antigens in solid tumors and chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to target CD19 in blood cancers with the Company’s very rapid T-cell manufacturing process. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company also is developing its Controlled IL-12 platform or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Company contacts:
David Connolly
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
617-502-1881
dconnolly@ziopharm.com

Mike Moyer
Vice President, Portfolio Strategy
617-765-3770
mmoyer@ziopharm.com

