Ziopharm Oncology to Present at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology , Inc. (Nasdaq:ZIOP), today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 2:15 p.m. ET.



To access a live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investor Relations section at www.ziopharm.com. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation immunotherapies utilizing gene- and cell-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. In partnership with Precigen Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON), Ziopharm is focused on the development of two platform technologies designed to deliver safe, effective and scalable cell- and viral-based therapies for the treatment of multiple cancer types: Controlled IL-12 and Sleeping Beauty for genetically modifying T cells. The Company's lead asset, Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, has demonstrated in clinical trials the potential to control interleukin-12, leading to an infiltration of T cells that fight cancer. Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer and other tumor types. The Company also is advancing therapies using Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral approach to genetically modify chimeric antigen receptor (CAR+) and T-cell receptor (TCR+) T cells, which target specific antigens in blood cancers and neoantigens in solid tumors. Sleeping Beauty is designed using the Company's point-of-care technology, a shortened manufacturing process which potentially can be developed as a decentralized manufacturing process based in hospitals. These programs are being advanced in collaboration with Precigen and with MD Anderson Cancer Center, the National Cancer Institute and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

