Ziopharm Oncology to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference on June 3, 2020 

05/27/2020 | 08:31am EDT

BOSTON, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIOP), today announced that Laurence Cooper, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. ET. 

To access the live webcast presentation, or the subsequent archived recording, please visit the “Investors” section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.
Ziopharm is developing non-viral and cytokine-driven cell and gene therapies that weaponize the body’s immune system to treat the millions of people globally diagnosed with a solid tumor each year. With its multiplatform approach, Ziopharm is at the forefront of immuno-oncology with a goal to treat any type of solid tumor. Ziopharm’s pipeline is built for commercially scalable, cost effective T-cell receptor T-cell therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform, a precisely controlled IL-12 gene therapy, and rapidly manufactured Sleeping Beauty-enabled CD19-specific CAR-T program. The Company has clinical and strategic partnerships with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and others. For more information, please visit www.ziopharm.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ziopharm Oncology:
Chris Taylor
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
T: 617.502.1881
E: ctaylor@ziopharm.com

LifeSci Advisors:
Mike Moyer
Managing Director
T: 617.308.4306
E: mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations Contact:
LifeSci Communications:
Patrick Bursey
T: 646.876.4932
E: pbursey@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -81,8 M
Net income 2020 -80,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,53x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,18x
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capi. / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 694 M
Technical analysis trends ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,75 $
Last Close Price 3,26 $
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 76,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Laurence James Neil Cooper Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Mauney President
Scott L. Tarriff Non-Executive Chairman
Satyavrat Shukla Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lynn M. Ferrucci SVP-IT, Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY, INC.-30.93%694
GILEAD SCIENCES12.62%91 795
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS21.72%69 097
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS45.20%60 715
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.18.87%25 297
GENMAB A/S41.82%20 190
