ZIX CORPORATION

ZIX CORPORATION

(ZIXI)
My previous session
Zix : 02/14/19 Zix to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 28

02/14/2019 | 07:52am EST

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb. 14, 2019-- Zix Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leader in email security, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Zix's financial results will be available on its investor relations Web site at http://investor.zixcorp.com and announced in a press release after the close of NASDAQ market hours on February 28, 2019.

All interested parties are invited to hear Dave Wagner, Zix's Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Rockvam, Zix's Chief Financial Officer, review the company's financial results and fourth quarter and full year 2018 business highlights.

To access the conference call, please dial 1-855-853-6940 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-720-634-2906 (international) at least 15 minutes before the call. The access code is 5776605. Participants can access a live webcast of the conference call on Zix's investor relations Web site. Please visit the Web site at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

An audio replay will be offered for seven days by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and entering the access code 5776605. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Zix investor relations Web site.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation's most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005024/en/

Source: Zix Corporation

Zix Company Contact
Geoff Bibby
(214) 370-2241
gbibby@zixcorp.com

Zix Investor Contact
Matt Glover and Najim Mostamand, CFA
Liolios
(949) 574-3860
ZIXI@liolios.com

Disclaimer

Zix Corporation published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 12:51:10 UTC
