Zix : 10/17/18 Zix Strengthens Partner Program with the Addition of Top Google Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct. 17, 2018-- Zix Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq:ZIXI), a leader in email security, has expanded its partner program by adding 12 Google Partners. The new partners will resell the full suite of Zix solutions, including ZixArchive, ZixEncrypt and ZixProtect. Designed for the cloud, Zix solutions integrate seamlessly to enhance the security of G Suite.

'Zix offers a powerful suite of solutions that are a perfect fit for our customers' needs. Its reputation in healthcare and finance combined with a committed team that's easy to do business with made Zix a good fit for us,' said Aric Bandy, President of Agosto. 'We look forward to growing the relationship and providing our customers with valuable solutions that will overcome some of their greatest challenges.'

Zix recruited the Google resellers after working with those organizations on sales of Google Apps Message Encryption (GAME), a Zix exclusive email encryption solution provided through Google. Zix's unique position with Google allowed the Company to expand its partner program with successful Google partners and meet the cloud email security and archiving needs of G Suite users.

'In our early experiences with Zix, we found their partner team to be knowledgeable and responsive, setting us up to deliver a great solution and experience for our customers,' said Didi Dellano, Chief Executive Officer of Tempus Nova. 'With an expanded solution suite and a strong presence in financial services and healthcare, Zix was a great fit for our portfolio, our customers and our team.'

'In working with Google, we established good relationships with key resellers and provided the leading solution in email encryption to their valuable customers. Now as we transition our partnership with Google from an OEM relationship to a focus on the Google Marketplace, we've been able to build on past positive experiences and grow those relationships into our own partner program,' said Dave Wagner, Zix's Chief Executive Officer. 'With the opportunity to provide our full suite of email threat protection, email encryption and archiving, we're excited about adding value to our resellers' portfolios and helping ease the email security and compliance burden of their G Suite customers.'

Industry-leading technology and a proven reputation for delivering easy-to-use solutions to address complex challenges were key benefits that led Google partners, including those that have attained premier status, to join the Zix Partner Program. Zix's breadth of cloud experience during the last 15 years and its excellence in meeting the highest industry standards in development, operation, and administration were also impactful for the Google partners.

'Zix helps our customers protect sensitive data through their breadth of encryption, data loss prevention and threat protection solutions. Customers in regulated industries, like healthcare, realize compliance with the assistance of Zix,' said Mitch Greenwald, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbakers. 'Cloudbakers' relationship started with GAME (Google Message Encryption) and has evolved to a broader offering, providing unique solutions in the growing SaaS industry. We look forward to continuing to serve clients with the support of the Zix team.'

A dedicated partner team with sales and marketing resources was also a critical factor. Zix partners can have confidence that the partner team will assist with customer needs and help build a mutually beneficial relationship.

About Agosto

Founded in 2001, Agosto is a cloud services company that helps organizations leverage Google Cloud products in the private and public sectors, providing technical solutions, change management and training, custom development, migration and deployment from legacy systems, ongoing admin support, and product development. Agosto is one of the largest Cloud Platform Partners globally, and was named Google Global Partner of the Year for Cloud in 2013. The company has been included in the Inc. 500 | 5000 four times. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., and with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Agosto's clients include 1-800-Got-Junk?, the State of Wyoming, Unilog, Groupon, Jaguar Land Rover, and the Library of Congress, among others. For more information visit www.agosto.com.

About Cloudbakers

Cloudbakers connects technology with change management to ensure successful adoption of your cloud projects, adding value to your business. We unite with your team, turning your users into evangelists and projects into partnerships. For more information, visit www.cloudbakers.com.

About Tempus Nova

Tempus Nova, Inc. is a premier, project-based consulting firm headquartered in Denver. We specialize in Google enterprise solutions, G Suite implementations, cloud computing, and application development. We specialize in reducing IT costs for companies by migrating them to the Cloud. We have been in business since 2001, and we are well versed in public, private and government sector businesses. We are focused on moving companies to the Cloud in order to reduce IT costs. To learn more, visit http://tempusnova.com.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation's most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

