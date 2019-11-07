Log in
Zix : 11/07/19 Zix Sets November 2019 Financial Conference Schedule

0
11/07/2019

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov. 7, 2019-- Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during November 2019:

Needham Security, Networking, & Communications ConferencePresenting on November 12, 2019 at 10:40 a.m. ET
InterContinental New York Times Square, New York
Executive: Chief Executive Officer Dave Wagner and Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam
Webcast: Link

Craig-Hallum 10th Annual Alpha Select ConferenceOne-on-one meetings only on November 12, 2019
Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York
Executive: Chief Executive Officer Dave Wagner and Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam

Stephens Nashville Investment ConferencePresenting on November 15, 2019 at 11:15 p.m. CT
Omni Nashville, Nashville, Tennessee
Executives: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam
Webcast: Link

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Zix's investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation's most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005239/en/

Source: Zix Corporation

Zix Company Contact
Geoff Bibby
(214) 370-2241
gbibby@zixcorp.com

Zix Investor Contact
Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
ZIXI@gatewayir.com

Zix Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 14:19:04 UTC
