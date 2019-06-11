Zix : AppRiver Recognized for Best MSP Support in the 2019 MSP Innovation Awards

appMailer Earns Recognition for Its Contribution to Business Development in the MSP Channel

AppRiver, a Zix (NASDAQ: ZIXI) company and leading channel-first provider of security, productivity, and compliance solutions, announced today that its appMailer tool was honored for Best MSP Support in the 2019 MSP Innovation Awards, powered by Channel Partner Insight.

“At AppRiver, we work hard on our partner support and success operations, constantly providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed with our solutions,” said Chris Essex, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at AppRiver. “We custom-built appMailer to help our partners overcome their marketing obstacles, recognizing that most MSPs simply don’t have the resources or time to stand up robust marketing programs between all their other business-critical tasks.”

appMailer is a scalable, automated tool that allows AppRiver partners to build professional looking marketing campaigns with just a few clicks. It is easily accessible from within AppRiver’s Partner Portal and allows partners to customize, co-brand, and send marketing material to customers quickly, easily, and for free. The tool is complete with high-quality, pre-templated HTML campaigns, white papers, solution briefs, videos, infographics, and lead generation functionality and can be easily integrated with MailChimp, Campaign Monitor, Constant Contact, or Hubspot.

Essex continued, “To be recognized for our MSP partner support is one of the highest honors we could receive and is testament to our channel-first strategy. We remain focused on our channel partners and will continue to innovate and build on our efforts, enabling our partners to grow their revenues with dedicated business support and a portfolio of products that their customers need.”

The MSP Innovation Awards honor the success of MSPs, distributors, and vendors at the forefront of the fast-paced industry. Winners were determined by independent judges, based solely on innovation and achievement in the North American channel at a time of unprecedented disruption and change, and the companies, products, and services recognized represent the driving forces behind innovation in managed services over the last 12-months.

About AppRiver

AppRiver, a Zix company, is a channel-first provider of cloud-enabled security and productivity services, with a 4,500-strong reseller community that protects 60,000 companies worldwide against a growing list of dangerous online threats. Among the world’s top Office 365 and Secure Hosted Exchange providers, the company’s brand is built on highly effective security services backed by 24/7 white-glove Phenomenal Care® customer service. AppRiver is headquartered in Gulf Breeze, Florida and maintains offices in Georgia, Texas, New York, Canada, Switzerland, and the U.K. For more information, please visit www.appriver.com.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

