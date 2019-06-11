Zix : AppRiver Recognized for Best MSP Support in the 2019 MSP Innovation Awards

AppRiver,
a Zix
(NASDAQ: ZIXI) company and leading channel-first provider of security,
productivity, and compliance solutions, announced today that its
appMailer tool was honored for Best MSP Support in the 2019 MSP
Innovation Awards, powered by Channel Partner Insight.
“At AppRiver, we work hard on our partner support and success
operations, constantly providing them with the tools and resources they
need to succeed with our solutions,” said Chris Essex, Senior Vice
President of Global Sales at AppRiver. “We custom-built appMailer to
help our partners overcome their marketing obstacles, recognizing that
most MSPs simply don’t have the resources or time to stand up robust
marketing programs between all their other business-critical tasks.”
appMailer is a scalable, automated tool that allows AppRiver partners to
build professional looking marketing campaigns with just a few clicks.
It is easily accessible from within AppRiver’s Partner Portal and allows
partners to customize, co-brand, and send marketing material to
customers quickly, easily, and for free. The tool is complete with
high-quality, pre-templated HTML campaigns, white papers, solution
briefs, videos, infographics, and lead generation functionality and can
be easily integrated with MailChimp, Campaign Monitor, Constant Contact,
or Hubspot.
Essex continued, “To be recognized for our MSP partner support is one of
the highest honors we could receive and is testament to our
channel-first strategy. We remain focused on our channel partners and
will continue to innovate and build on our efforts, enabling our
partners to grow their revenues with dedicated business support and a
portfolio of products that their customers need.”
The MSP Innovation Awards honor the success of MSPs, distributors, and
vendors at the forefront of the fast-paced industry. Winners were
determined by independent judges, based solely on innovation and
achievement in the North American channel at a time of unprecedented
disruption and change, and the companies, products, and services
recognized represent the driving forces behind innovation in managed
services over the last 12-months.
About AppRiver
AppRiver, a Zix company, is a channel-first provider of cloud-enabled
security and productivity services, with a 4,500-strong reseller
community that protects 60,000 companies worldwide against a growing
list of dangerous online threats. Among the world’s top Office 365 and
Secure Hosted Exchange providers, the company’s brand is built on highly
effective security services backed by 24/7 white-glove Phenomenal Care®
customer service. AppRiver is headquartered in Gulf Breeze, Florida and
maintains offices in Georgia, Texas, New York, Canada, Switzerland, and
the U.K. For more information, please visit www.appriver.com.
About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the
nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and
government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions
for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat
protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device
(BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business
communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet
compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market
under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005330/en/