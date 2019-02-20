Zix : Closes Acquisition of AppRiver, Creating Leading Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions Provider

Zix
Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security,
has closed its previously announced acquisition of AppRiver, a leading
provider of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, for $275 million in
cash, subject to a customary working capital adjustment and reduction
for outstanding AppRiver indebtedness, certain accrued items and
transaction expenses.
“Today is a significant day for Zix and AppRiver employees, customers,
partners, and shareholders, as we complete the acquisition of AppRiver
and create one of the leading email and security solutions providers,
particularly for the small and mid-size business market,” said David
Wagner, Zix’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the last three years we
aligned our business with the growth drivers that are propelling our
industry, especially our customers’ migration to the cloud, which is
still in its early innings. This acquisition further strengthens that
alignment by bolstering our security offerings, expanding our
go-to-market channels, and providing a stronger cloud platform to drive
even more value for our customers and partners. We’re excited to enter
this new chapter of our value creation journey. We will focus on
integrating the two businesses, accelerating our growth through channel
partners and cross-selling, and increasing our profitability through
cost synergies and improved attach rates.”
As previously announced, concurrent with the close of the acquisition,
Zix entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of financial
institutions and SunTrust Bank, as administrative agent, for a new
five-year $175 million term loan, a $10 million delayed draw term loan
facility and a $25 million revolving credit facility. The company also
secured a new $100 million convertible preferred equity investment from
True Wind Capital. In connection with True Wind’s convertible preferred
equity investment, Zix expanded its board of directors to eight members
and appointed True Wind Founding Partner James H. Greene, Jr. and True
Wind Principal Brandon Van Buren as directors.
As previously disclosed, the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of the
combined company (representing the projected future revenue to be
generated over the ensuing 12-month period) is approximately $180
million at the time of closing. Zix is targeting ARR of approximately
$200 million to $207 million for 2019, which represents an organic
growth rate of approximately 11% to 15% year-over-year. Zix management
is also expecting revenue of approximately $47 million to $50 million
with a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The company will provide more complete guidance on its fourth quarter
and full year 2018 earnings call, scheduled for February 28, 2019.
