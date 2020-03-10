Zix Corporation : Adds Marcy Campbell to Board of Directors

Log in
03/10/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, compliance and productivity solutions, today announced that Marcy Campbell, vice president and general manager North America and Australia sales and head of global sales operations for PayPal, has been elected to Zix’s board of directors.

“Marcy is a valuable addition to Zix’s board as the company continues to evolve and grow," said David Wagner, CEO of Zix. “Her strong go-to-market experience across small and large enterprises will be extremely valuable as we continue to march toward our vision of scaling into the leading cloud-based email security and productivity solutions provider in the marketplace.”

Campbell brings 25 years of experience leading high-performance sales, business development, general management, product development and marketing operations at large and small enterprises. She previously served as vice president of worldwide sales and accounts for Braintree, a division of PayPal, and as vice president of sales and general manager of North America. Prior to joining PayPal, Ms. Campbell held leadership positions at Qubole, Engine Yard, Netscape, and IBM.

“I’m honored and excited to join the Zix board,” said Ms. Campbell. “I look forward to working with the Board and management team as we pursue a shared goal of bringing cloud-based email security and productivity solutions to more people.”

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security, compliance and productivity solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection and unified information archiving. Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 222 M
EBIT 2020 42,2 M
Net income 2020 -8,24 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -44,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -91,8x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,63x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,42x
Capitalization 362 M
Chart ZIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,38  $
Last Close Price 6,73  $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 84,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Wagner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Charles Hausmann Non-Executive Chairman
William J. Kadonsky Vice President-Business Operations
David E. Rockvam VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. Robertson Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIX CORPORATION10.47%362
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.11%104 663
ACCENTURE-22.06%104 209
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.09%99 592
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.66%65 160
VMWARE, INC.-22.83%45 718
