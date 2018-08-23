Log in
ZIX CORPORATION (ZIXI)
Zix : Sets September 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

08/23/2018

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during September 2018:

7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. PT
Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, Calif.
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam
Webcast: Available here

2018 Dougherty & Co. Institutional Investor Conference
One-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 6, 2018
Millennium Hotel, Minneapolis, Minn.
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Zix’s investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About the Gateway Conference
The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69,9 M
EBIT 2018 16,4 M
Net income 2018 8,56 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 35,48
P/E ratio 2019 26,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,30x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 300 M
Chart ZIX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Zix Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Wagner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Hausmann Non-Executive Chairman
William J. Kadonsky Vice President-Business Operations
David E. Rockvam VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David J. Robertson Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIX CORPORATION26.48%300
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.86%133 237
ACCENTURE7.53%110 950
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES49.19%110 587
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING22.06%62 663
VMWARE, INC.23.11%61 713
