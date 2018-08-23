Zix : Sets September 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during September 2018:

7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference

Presenting on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. PT

Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, Calif.

Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam

Webcast: Available here

2018 Dougherty & Co. Institutional Investor Conference

One-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 6, 2018

Millennium Hotel, Minneapolis, Minn.

Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Zix’s investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com. To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

