Vilacto Bio Inc : Emerging Markets Report: Bringing in a Big Name

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 2, 2018 / Monday's release from Vilacto Bio Inc. (OTCQB: VIBI) should come as welcome news for followers of the Company as they announced that they've launched a completely new skin care line based on the company's patented LACTOACTIVE® compound, which as readers may recall is derived from mother's milk, bovine in this instance.

And while that in and of itself is unique and compelling, adding a major celebrity name to a product line is also intriguing. The new skin care product will be branded as ''Carmen Electra by Vilact.'' Most will remember Electra's rise to the top of pop culture as an iconic Baywatch actress, glamour model, television personality, singer, and dancer.

In this article from Forbes, the author points out how two things can happen when celebrities endorse a product. First, it inspires confidence in the offering, which alone could be unknown and thus less-credible to the buying public. Another important factor is that celebrities are brands in and of themselves with an adoring fan base of consumers to be influenced. Take a look at the Forbes piece as it's a good read on risks and benefits.

Ms. Electra not withstanding, the company may have buried the lead in the same release as the last content paragraph reported something which we find more than a little interesting. Here it is:

''In addition to using the LACTOACTIVE® compound in its skin creams - now spun off as a separate business unit - Vilacto Bio is moving into biotech with its new LACTOACTIVE iTHER® compound. In the long run, Vilacto Bio expects LACTOACTIVE iTHER® to help develop further and even more powerful skincare solutions, along with therapeutic treatments for a range of medical conditions.''

Penetrating the biotech market would put Vilacto inside a very big tent, one with an array of new potential revenue possibilities. If the company can execute its business plan and accomplish its lofty goals in this arena, the real big name won't just be Carmen Electra anymore, it will be the brand Vilacto.

For more information on Vilacto Bio Inc. (OTCQB: VIBI), please visit: https://vilactobio.com/

About The Emerging Markets Report:

Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting, a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stock brokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid 30,000 by ROI Marketingf on behalf of Vilacto Bip inc. (VIBI) for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

