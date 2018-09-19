Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. - ZOES

Log in
09/19/2018

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. ("Zoe's Kitchen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZOES) relating to the sale of the Company to CAVA Group, Inc. ("CAVA"). Under the terms of the agreement, Zoe's Kitchen shareholders are only anticipated to receive $12.75 in cash for each share of Zoe's Kitchen common stock held.

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/zoes-kitchen-inc.  It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Zoe's Kitchen and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company by and 3) failing to disclose all material financial information in connection with the upcoming shareholder meeting.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in Zoe's Kitchen and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-announces-an-investigation-of-zoes-kitchen-inc---zoes-300715550.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2018
