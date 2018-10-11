Monteverde & Associates PC : Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Zoe's Kitchen Inc. For The District Of Delaware

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, Case No.1:18-cv-01536-MN, on behalf of public common shareholders of Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. ("Zoe's Kitchen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZOES) who held Zoe's Kitchen securities on the record date October 22, 2018 (the "Class Period"), and have been harmed by Zoe's Kitchen and its board of directors' (the "Board") alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the sale of the Company to Cava Group, Inc. ("Cava Group").

Under the terms of the agreement, Zoe's Kitchen shareholders are only anticipated to receive $12.75 in cash (the "Merger Consideration") for each share of Zoe's Kitchen common stock they hold. The complaint alleges that the Merger Consideration is inadequate and that the Proxy Statement provides shareholders with materially incomplete and misleading information about the Company's financials and the Proposed Transaction, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. In particular, the complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (i) financial projections for Zoe's Kitchen and Cava Group; (ii) the valuation analyses performed by the Company's financial advisor in support of its fairness opinion; and (iii) the background process leading up to the Proposed Transaction. The special meeting of Zoe's Kitchen stockholders to vote on the Proposed Transaction is scheduled for November 20, 2018.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 4, 2018. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Click here for more information: https://monteverdelaw.com/case/zoes-kitchen-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

