Zoe Kitchen : RM LAW Announces Investigation of Zoe's Kitchen, Inc.

08/21/2018 | 05:33pm CEST

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. ("Zoe's" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZOES) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law related to the Company's efforts to sell the Company to CAVA Group, Inc.

If you own shares of Zoe's and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.  You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com.  

Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Zoe's will receive $12.75 in cash for each share of Zoe's common stock.

Our investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state law by the board of directors of Zoe's for not acting in the Company's shareholders' best interests in connection with the sale process. 

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.  RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.  To learn more about the class action process, please click here

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-zoes-kitchen-inc-300700258.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2018
