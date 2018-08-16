Log in
ZOE'S KITCHEN INC (ZOES)
Zoe's Kitchen Inc : Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/16/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / Zoe's Kitchen, Inc. (NYSE: ZOES) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 16, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-E1A210D2DDF07.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 348 M
EBIT 2018 -5,17 M
Net income 2018 -9,75 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,49x
Capitalization 174 M
Chart ZOE'S KITCHEN INC
Duration : Period :
Zoe's Kitchen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOE'S KITCHEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,9 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Miles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory G. Dollarhyde Chairman
Sunil M. Doshi Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Baldwin Independent Director
Susan M. Collyns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOE'S KITCHEN INC-43.24%174
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-8.15%70 949
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.50%33 062
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC6.06%28 944
SODEXO-17.93%15 806
DARDEN RESTAURANTS17.00%13 792
