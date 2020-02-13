Log in
Zoetis' : Adjusted Earnings, Revenue for 4Q Beat Analysts' Expectations

02/13/2020 | 07:33am EST

By Allison Prang

Zoetis Inc.'s profit rose as revenue increased and its provision for income taxes fell.

Profit was $384 million in the fourth quarter, up 11% from a year earlier. Earnings were 80 cents a share, up from 71 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were 92 cents a share, up from 79 cents a share. According to FactSet, analysts were expecting 88 cents a share.

Revenue was $1.67 billion, up 7%. Analysts expected $1.64 billion.

Zoetis' provision for income taxes fell to $53 million, down $20 million from a year ago.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

