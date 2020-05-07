Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zoetis    ZTS

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zoetis : Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that it has agreed to sell $1.25 billion of senior notes, consisting of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.000% senior notes due 2030 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.000% senior notes due 2050, in an underwritten public offering.

Zoetis intends to use the net proceeds to repay the principal of our 3.450% senior notes due 2020 in the aggregate principal amount of $500 million and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on May 12, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the underwriters. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send the prospectus and prospectus supplement upon request by calling Barclays at 1-888-603-5847, BofA Securities at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan at 212-834-4533 and MUFG at 1-877-649-6848.

These securities are offered pursuant to a registration statement that has become effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These securities are only offered by means of the prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction, where the offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Zoetis
Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-looking Information: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to general industry conditions and competition, general economic factors, the impact of the recent global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future guidance, future operating models, expectations regarding products, future use of cash and dividend payments, risks or expectations related to its indebtedness, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on the global economy and our business. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZOETIS
08:46pZOETIS : Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes
BU
05/06LYFT, METLIFE PROMISE COST CUTTING : Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/06ZOETIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/06ZOETIS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/06ZOETIS : Posts Higher 1Q Results, Lowers 2020 Guidance
DJ
05/06ZOETIS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06ZOETIS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/30ZOETIS : quaterly earnings release
04/30ZOETIS : Innovative New Pet Health Start-up, Pumpkin Insurance Services, Launche..
BU
04/17ZOETIS : Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Ca..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 183 M
EBIT 2020 2 225 M
Net income 2020 1 434 M
Debt 2020 3 673 M
Yield 2020 0,63%
P/E ratio 2020 42,0x
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2021 9,00x
Capitalization 59 007 M
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 139,56  $
Last Close Price 124,24  $
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Glenn C. David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Andrew Fenton Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOETIS-6.13%59 691
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-22.14%9 144
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.12%3 821
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-0.90%3 652
VIRBAC-32.01%1 464
TIANJIN RINGPU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.55%1 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group