Zoetis : Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that it has agreed to sell $1.25 billion of senior notes, consisting of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.000% senior notes due 2030 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.000% senior notes due 2050, in an underwritten public offering.

Zoetis intends to use the net proceeds to repay the principal of our 3.450% senior notes due 2020 in the aggregate principal amount of $500 million and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on May 12, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the underwriters. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send the prospectus and prospectus supplement upon request by calling Barclays at 1-888-603-5847, BofA Securities at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan at 212-834-4533 and MUFG at 1-877-649-6848.

These securities are offered pursuant to a registration statement that has become effective under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These securities are only offered by means of the prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction, where the offer, solicitation or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-looking Information: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to general industry conditions and competition, general economic factors, the impact of the recent global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future guidance, future operating models, expectations regarding products, future use of cash and dividend payments, risks or expectations related to its indebtedness, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its impact on the global economy and our business. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

