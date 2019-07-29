Zoetis : Exploring Immunotherapies for Livestock

Zoetis and Colorado State University announce plans for a new R&D incubator lab

Zoetis and Colorado State University (CSU) signed an agreement to establish a research lab that will explore the livestock immune system and target new immunotherapies - paving the way for new alternatives to antibiotics in food-producing animals. The new 3,000-square-foot Zoetis Incubator Research Lab will operate at the Research Innovation Center on CSU's Foothills Campus starting in early 2020. While the research lab will reside within CSU's Research Innovation Center, it will be part of Zoetis' global R&D organization.

Going Where the Science Is

In this landmark R&D collaboration, our Zoetis scientists will be co-located with CSU's highly skilled scientists, core laboratories, research programs and services to seed innovations for livestock animal health. As a result, Zoetis may access a greater understanding of the livestock immune system, generating new candidates for further research and development. The initial focus of the Incubator Research Lab will be biotherapeutics for cattle, which could yield broader implications for pigs and poultry.

'Zoetis is committed to continuous innovation and going where the science is. CSU is at the forefront of infectious disease innovation and animal health research in a vibrant biotech community, making it the ideal environment for our Incubator Research Lab,' said Chad Ray, Senior Director, VMRD Global Therapeutics Research.

With few alternatives today for treating life-threatening bacterial infections in animals, Zoetis supports the responsible use of antibiotic medicines in animals and in people, while ensuring that veterinarians and livestock farmers have new and enhanced solutions to better predict, detect, prevent and treat disease in the animals under their care. These include new classes of antibiotics for veterinary use only and novel, non-antibiotic anti-infective treatments like those being pursued through the Zoetis Incubator Research Lab.

