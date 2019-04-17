Log in
ZOETIS    ZTS

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/17 11:17:29 am
98.085 USD   -0.93%
10:58aZOETIS : Named One of America's Best Employers
PU
10:31aZOETIS : Forbes Names Zoetis One of America's Best Employers for Fourth Year in a Row
BU
04/03ZOETIS : The Power of Diversity
PU
Zoetis : Named One of America's Best Employers

04/17/2019 | 10:58am EDT

For the fourth year in a row, Zoetis has been named one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes Magazine, ranking among the top 150 companies.

Award-Winning Culture Thanks to Our Colleagues

'At Zoetis, we know our people shape our reputation as a great place to work and drive our success,' said Roxanne Lagano, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Communications. 'We are proud of the culture we have at our company, and we are excited that our colleagues and others recommend Zoetis as one of America's Best Employers.'

Forbes determined its America's Best Employers list based on an independent survey among a sample of 50,000 American employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The willingness to recommend one's own employer was used as the most important factor in the assessment. The employees were consulted anonymously through online access panels which allowed them to express their opinions. Visit Forbes.com for more details about the list of America's Best Midsize Employers.

Zoetis has been recognized over the years for creating a culture where every colleague feels a sense of ownership and can maintain a healthy and happy personal life. The company has been named among the Top Companies for Working Mothers by Working Mother Magazine for the past five years. Zoetis was also recently named a Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association of Female Executives (NAFE).

More information about company awards and recognitions can be found here.

Disclaimer

Zoetis Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 14:57:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 254 M
EBIT 2019 2 310 M
Net income 2019 1 457 M
Debt 2019 3 807 M
Yield 2019 0,63%
P/E ratio 2019 32,97
P/E ratio 2020 27,50
EV / Sales 2019 8,21x
EV / Sales 2020 7,60x
Capitalization 47 517 M
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ramón Alaix Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin C. Peck Executive Vice President & President-US Operations
Glenn C. David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOETIS15.93%47 517
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC0.79%11 622
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS29.86%3 604
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 891
VIRBAC38.31%1 505
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP4.48%1 359
