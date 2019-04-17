Zoetis : Named One of America's Best Employers

For the fourth year in a row, Zoetis has been named one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes Magazine, ranking among the top 150 companies.

Award-Winning Culture Thanks to Our Colleagues

'At Zoetis, we know our people shape our reputation as a great place to work and drive our success,' said Roxanne Lagano, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Communications. 'We are proud of the culture we have at our company, and we are excited that our colleagues and others recommend Zoetis as one of America's Best Employers.'

Forbes determined its America's Best Employers list based on an independent survey among a sample of 50,000 American employees working for companies with at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. The willingness to recommend one's own employer was used as the most important factor in the assessment. The employees were consulted anonymously through online access panels which allowed them to express their opinions. Visit Forbes.com for more details about the list of America's Best Midsize Employers.

Zoetis has been recognized over the years for creating a culture where every colleague feels a sense of ownership and can maintain a healthy and happy personal life. The company has been named among the Top Companies for Working Mothers by Working Mother Magazine for the past five years. Zoetis was also recently named a Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association of Female Executives (NAFE).

More information about company awards and recognitions can be found here.