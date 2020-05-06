Log in
ZOETIS    ZTS

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
  Report
05/06 07:54:53 am
126.17 USD   -3.91%
07:38aZOETIS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07:34aZOETIS : Posts Higher 1Q Results, Lowers 2020 Guidance
DJ
07:25aZOETIS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Zoetis : Posts Higher 1Q Results, Lowers 2020 Guidance

05/06/2020 | 07:34am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Zoetis Inc. said its profit and sales rose for the first quarter but lowered its full-year guidance as it accounts for the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The animal-health company on Wednesday posted net income of $423 million, or 88 cents a share, compared with $312 million, or 65 cents a share, in the comparable quarter last year.

Adjusted earnings were 95 cents a share, ahead of the 86 cents a share analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Sales rose to $1.53 billion from $1.46 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts were looking for $1.5 billion.

The company said the pandemic had little effect on the quarter, but it sees continuing challenges and uncertainties and lowered its full-year outlook.

Zoetis now sees earnings for the full year of between $2.80 and $3.07 a share, or $3.17 to $3.42 a share on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $5.95 billion to $6.25 billion. It previously guided to earnings of $3.53 to $3.65 a share, or $3.90 to $4 a share on an adjusted basis, on revenue of $6.65 billion to $6.8 billion.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 441 M
EBIT 2020 2 341 M
Net income 2020 1 489 M
Debt 2020 3 710 M
Yield 2020 0,60%
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
P/E ratio 2021 32,4x
EV / Sales2020 9,98x
EV / Sales2021 9,08x
Capitalization 60 565 M
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 138,56  $
Last Close Price 127,53  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Glenn C. David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Andrew Fenton Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOETIS-0.79%60 565
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-18.00%9 587
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.33%3 814
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-2.21%3 482
VIRBAC-29.39%1 669
TIANJIN RINGPU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.11%1 061
