Zoetis : Profit up in Fourth Quarter, Expects Growth in 2019

By Olivia Bugault

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported a significant rise in its fourth-quarter profit, and said it expects solid growth in 2019.

The New Jersey-based animal health company reported net income of $345 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with $80 million, or 16 cents, for the same period last year. Excluding items, Zoetis reported an adjusted profit of 79 cents a share for the quarter, compared with 69 cents a share last year and analysts' forecasts of 68 cents.

Sales rose to $1.56 billion from $1.46 billion.

Zoetis expects its 2019 revenue to be in a range of $6.18 billion to $6.30 billion, with diluted earnings per share between $2.83 and $2.99.

Chief Executive Juan Ramon Alaix said that the company "achieved operational revenue growth for the year of 10%, growing revenue across all of [its] core species, major markets and therapeutic areas."

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com