Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zoetis    ZTS

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/13 04:00:45 pm
88.25 USD   +0.85%
07:51aZOETIS : Profit up in Fourth Quarter, Expects Growth in 2019
DJ
07:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
07:09aZOETIS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Zoetis : Profit up in Fourth Quarter, Expects Growth in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 07:51am EST

By Olivia Bugault

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported a significant rise in its fourth-quarter profit, and said it expects solid growth in 2019.

The New Jersey-based animal health company reported net income of $345 million, or 71 cents a share, compared with $80 million, or 16 cents, for the same period last year. Excluding items, Zoetis reported an adjusted profit of 79 cents a share for the quarter, compared with 69 cents a share last year and analysts' forecasts of 68 cents.

Sales rose to $1.56 billion from $1.46 billion.

Zoetis expects its 2019 revenue to be in a range of $6.18 billion to $6.30 billion, with diluted earnings per share between $2.83 and $2.99.

Chief Executive Juan Ramon Alaix said that the company "achieved operational revenue growth for the year of 10%, growing revenue across all of [its] core species, major markets and therapeutic areas."

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOETIS
07:51aZOETIS : Profit up in Fourth Quarter, Expects Growth in 2019
DJ
07:49aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
07:42aZOETIS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
07:09aZOETIS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:01aZOETIS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
02/12ZOETIS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
02/12ZOETIS : Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
02/06A DAY IN THE LIFE : Delivering Great Customer Exeriences
PU
01/29ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) Quarterly Report
AQ
01/17ZOETIS : Honored with Animal Pharm Award
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 789 M
EBIT 2018 2 067 M
Net income 2018 1 400 M
Debt 2018 4 044 M
Yield 2018 0,56%
P/E ratio 2018 30,45
P/E ratio 2019 26,28
EV / Sales 2018 8,02x
EV / Sales 2019 7,33x
Capitalization 42 400 M
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 98,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ramón Alaix Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin C. Peck Executive Vice President & President-US Operations
Glenn C. David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOETIS3.17%42 400
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC-6.69%10 757
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS15.07%3 143
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 784
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP-10.45%1 165
VIRBAC3.87%1 131
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.