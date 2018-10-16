Log in
Zoetis : Providing Veterinary Care Where It’s Needed

10/16/2018 | 08:13pm CEST

As part of its commitment to serve the local community, Zoetis has sponsored South Pacific Animal Welfare (SPAW) since its inception in 2010. SPAW is a charity that provides veterinary care and population control programs to animals living on islands in the South Pacific, where there is limited to no professional animal care available. The organization recruits veterinarians and veterinary nurses from New Zealand, Australia, and around the world to deliver free veterinary services to the islands of Tonga, Niue, Fiji, Samoa, and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands.

In addition to sponsorship, several Zoetis colleagues have volunteered throughout the years to provide health care in these countries where it is needed. So far, colleagues have provided a total of eight weeks of volunteer work.

The most recent trip a couple months ago was the most productive week ever recorded by SPAW. Under the leadership of Victoria Chapman, Veterinary Operations Manager, and Nicola Wilson, Infovet Product Manager, nearly 400 dogs and 10 cats were examined, treated or vaccinated with Zoetis products. Additionally, 200 surgeries, mostly spaying and neutering, were completed by three veterinarians and six veterinary nurses and assistants.

Nicola Wilson and puppy

Victoria Chapman (center) operates on a puppy and two nurses assist

This level of productivity is impressive considering the working conditions the veterinarians are faced with - buildings are ill-equipped for surgery with windows that don't close, poor lighting, and the animals are often so badly infested with fleas, they jump into the operating field!' said Victoria. 'These conditions are challenging, but the work is very rewarding. The lack of veterinary care and medicines in these countries is heartbreaking, and I am happy to be a part of a company that wants to help these animals and their owners.'

Nicola added, 'I have seen firsthand the huge difference our work makes, from administering vaccines and parasiticide treatments to performing surgery. Zoetis is making a very positive impact for animals in the South Pacific.'

Over the eight years Zoetis has sponsored SPAW, over 5,000 animals have been treated. The program will continue in 2019.

Disclaimer

Zoetis Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 18:12:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 773 M
EBIT 2018 2 061 M
Net income 2018 1 387 M
Debt 2018 4 229 M
Yield 2018 0,54%
P/E ratio 2018 30,87
P/E ratio 2019 26,64
EV / Sales 2018 8,15x
EV / Sales 2019 7,38x
Capitalization 42 834 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 95,8 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ramón Alaix Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin C. Peck Executive Vice President & President-US Operations
Glenn C. David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOETIS25.04%42 834
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 843
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS-1.34%2 782
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP28.36%1 709
VIRBAC14.17%1 380
VÉTOQUINOL-16.41%696
