ZOETIS

(ZTS)
Zoetis : Says EC Grants Marketing Authorization for Antiparasitic Medication for Dogs

09/20/2019 | 09:55am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) said the European Commission granted marketing authorization for Simparica Trio chewable tablets, a once-monthly triple combination antiparasitic medication for dogs.

The marketing authorization follows a positive opinion adopted by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use in July.

Zoetis said it expects to launch Simparica Trio in the EU in the first quarter of 2020.

Shares were up about 1% in early trading.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

