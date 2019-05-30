Log in
Zoetis : Wins Trademark Industry Award

05/30/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

World Trademark Review recognizes the exceptional work of legal colleagues who help protect Zoetis brands

The Zoetis Global Trademarks team was recently honored with a WTR Industry Award for best in-house legal team in the Healthcare and Life Sciences category. The Zoetis team received this prestigious award from among hundreds of nominees in the category. The WTR Industry Awards Program, now in its thirteenth year, recognizes the vitally important work of trademark counsel teams to help create and protect global brands.

'Since becoming Zoetis in 2013, our Global Trademarks team has helped launch a relatively large number of big brands, including our Zoetis company brand and a diverse set of product brands, that bring value to our customers and business,' explained Heidi Chen, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. 'I believe that the team's outstanding contributions to Zoetis and their commitment to excellence and continuous improvement truly sets them apart as leaders in trademark practice.'

For a full list of WTR industry award winners, visit http://www.WTRIndustryAwards.com/winners.

Disclaimer

Zoetis Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 19:08:06 UTC
