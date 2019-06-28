Log in
Zoetis : to Host Webcast and Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

06/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Zoetis Inc.(NYSE:ZTS) will host a webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Chief Executive Officer Juan Ramón Alaix and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Glenn David will review second quarter 2019 financial results and respond to questions from financial analysts during the call.

Investors and the public may access the live webcast by visiting the Zoetis website at http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Information on accessing and pre-registering for the webcast is available beginning today. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Aug. 6, 2019.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and a range of services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2018, the company generated annual revenue of $5.8 billion with approximately 10,000 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 188 M
EBIT 2019 2 304 M
Net income 2019 1 362 M
Debt 2019 4 212 M
Yield 2019 0,55%
P/E ratio 2019 40,22
P/E ratio 2020 31,47
EV / Sales 2019 9,40x
EV / Sales 2020 8,68x
Capitalization 53 973 M
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Ramón Alaix Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Kristin C. Peck Executive Vice President & President-US Operations
Glenn C. David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOETIS31.82%53 973
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC8.66%12 529
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS31.40%3 538
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 683
VIRBAC47.63%1 610
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP-2.05%1 274
