Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Zoetis    ZTS

ZOETIS

(ZTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zoetis : to Participate in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Glenn David, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 12:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. CT).

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ZOETIS
08:31aZOETIS : to Participate in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/21ZOETIS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/20ZOETIS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05/20ZOETIS : Announces Results of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Board Declares..
BU
05/18ZOETIS : to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Jaws & Paws Conference
BU
05/12ZOETIS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07ZOETIS : Announces Pricing of $1.25 Billion of Senior Notes
BU
05/06LYFT, METLIFE PROMISE COST CUTTING : Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/06ZOETIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
05/06ZOETIS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 163 M - -
Net income 2020 1 447 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 629 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 47,5x
Yield 2020 0,53%
Capitalization 66 971 M 66 971 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 10 600
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart ZOETIS
Duration : Period :
Zoetis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOETIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 138,71 $
Last Close Price 141,01 $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin C. Peck Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mike B. McCallister Non-Executive Chairman
Glenn C. David Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine Ann Knupp Executive VP, President-Research & Development
Andrew Fenton Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOETIS6.54%66 971
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-19.35%9 474
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.74%3 832
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-1.24%3 747
VIRBAC-17.55%1 860
PULIKE BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING, INC.37.32%1 159
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group