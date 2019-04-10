Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zogenix, Inc. Investors (ZGNX)

04/10/2019 | 09:06pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Zogenix, Inc. investors (“Zogenix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZGNX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced that it received a refusal to file letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding Zogenix’s new drug application (“NDA”) for FINTEPLA, Zogenix’s proposed treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The FDA determined that the NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review because certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine, and the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset. On this news, shares of Zogenix fell $11.89 or nearly 23% to close at $39.96 per share on April 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Zogenix securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
