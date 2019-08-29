Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zogenix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/29/2019 | 10:20am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zogenix, Inc. (“Zogenix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZGNX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,97 M
EBIT 2019 -171 M
Net income 2019 -163 M
Finance 2019 379 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,8x
EV / Sales2019 740x
EV / Sales2020 18,6x
Capitalization 1 836 M
Chart ZOGENIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zogenix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOGENIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 62,89  $
Last Close Price 43,16  $
Spread / Highest target 64,5%
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen James Farr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cam L. Garner Chairman
Michael Patrick Smith CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Bradley S. Galer Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger L. Hawley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOGENIX, INC.18.38%1 836
GILEAD SCIENCES1.74%80 597
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.57%45 840
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.99%31 474
GENMAB27.68%13 168
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.14%8 917
