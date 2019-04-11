Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zogenix, Inc.    ZGNX

ZOGENIX, INC.

(ZGNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zogenix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 10:26pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zogenix, Inc. (“Zogenix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ZGNX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Zogenix announced on April 8, 2019, that it had a refusal letter from the FDA regarding the Company’s New Drug Application for FINTEPLA, its treatment for seizures caused by Dravet syndrome. The company admitted to investors, “the FDA determined that the NDA... was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review... [F]irst, certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine; and, second, the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the review process that is necessary to support the filing of the NDA.” Based on this news, shares of Zogenix fell almost 23% on April 9, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOGENIX, INC.
10:26pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
05:05aZOGENIX : FDA refuses to review Zogenix`s Fintepla in Dravet syndrome, shares tu..
AQ
04/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zogenix, Inc...
BU
04/10Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zogenix, ..
BU
04/10INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
04/10Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zogenix, ..
BU
04/09Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zogenix, Inc..
PR
04/09ZOGENIX : Receives Refusal to File Letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administration..
AQ
04/08ZOGENIX, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/08Zogenix Receives Refusal to File Letter from U.S. Food and Drug Administratio..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5,37 M
EBIT 2019 -163 M
Net income 2019 -151 M
Finance 2019 432 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 234x
EV / Sales 2020 62,6x
Capitalization 1 689 M
Chart ZOGENIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zogenix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOGENIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 59,4 $
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen James Farr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cam L. Garner Chairman
Michael Patrick Smith CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Bradley S. Galer Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger L. Hawley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOGENIX, INC.7.05%1 689
GILEAD SCIENCES7.75%85 928
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.64%48 669
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.30%43 830
GENMAB10.49%10 990
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC16.02%9 328
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About