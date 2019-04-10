Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zogenix, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Zogenix, Inc. investors (“Zogenix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZGNX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced that it received a refusal to file letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding Zogenix’s new drug application (“NDA”) for FINTEPLA, Zogenix’s proposed treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The FDA determined that the NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review because certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine, and the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset. On this news, shares of Zogenix fell $11.89 or nearly 23% to close at $39.96 per share on April 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

