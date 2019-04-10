Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Zogenix, Inc. Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Zogenix, Inc. investors (“Zogenix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZGNX)
concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal
securities laws.
On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced that it received a refusal to file
letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding
Zogenix’s new drug application (“NDA”) for FINTEPLA, Zogenix’s proposed
treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The FDA
determined that the NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit a
substantive review because certain non-clinical studies were not
submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of
fenfluramine, and the application contained an incorrect version of a
clinical dataset. On this news, shares of Zogenix fell $11.89 or nearly
23% to close at $39.96 per share on April 9, 2019, thereby injuring
investors.
If you purchased Zogenix securities, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
