Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zogenix, Inc. - ZGNX

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zogenix, Inc. ("Zogenix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZGNX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Zogenix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced receipt of a Refusal To File ("RTF") letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding its New Drug Application ("NDA") for FINTEPLA, the Company's proposed treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. Zogenix advised investors that "the FDA determined that the NDA . . . was not sufficiently completed to permit a substantive review. . . . [F]irst, certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine; and, second, the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the review process that is necessary to support the filing of the NDA." On this news, Zogenix's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 9, 2019.

