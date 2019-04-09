Log in
ZOGENIX, INC.

(ZGNX)
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zogenix, Inc. - ZGNX

04/09/2019 | 05:51pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zogenix, Inc. ("Zogenix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZGNX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Zogenix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action] 

On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced receipt of a Refusal To File ("RTF") letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding its New Drug Application ("NDA") for FINTEPLA, the Company's proposed treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.  Zogenix advised investors that "the FDA determined that the NDA . . . was not sufficiently completed to permit a substantive review. . . . [F]irst, certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine; and, second, the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the review process that is necessary to support the filing of the NDA."  On this news, Zogenix's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 9, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

