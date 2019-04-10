Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zogenix, Inc. – ZGNX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) resulting from allegations that Zogenix may
have issued materially misleading business information to the investing
public.
On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced it received a refusal to file letter
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding Zogenix’s
new drug application (“NDA”) for FINTEPLA, Zogenix’s proposed treatment
for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. Zogenix told investors
that “the FDA determined that the NDA... was not sufficiently complete
to permit a substantive review... [F]irst, certain non-clinical studies
were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of
fenfluramine; and, second, the application contained an incorrect
version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the
review process that is necessary to support the filing of the NDA.” On
this news, shares of Zogenix fell $11.89 or almost 23% to close at
$39.96 per share on April 9, 2019.
