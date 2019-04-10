Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Zogenix, Inc. – ZGNX

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) resulting from allegations that Zogenix may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced it received a refusal to file letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding Zogenix’s new drug application (“NDA”) for FINTEPLA, Zogenix’s proposed treatment for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. Zogenix told investors that “the FDA determined that the NDA... was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review... [F]irst, certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine; and, second, the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset, which prevented the completion of the review process that is necessary to support the filing of the NDA.” On this news, shares of Zogenix fell $11.89 or almost 23% to close at $39.96 per share on April 9, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Zogenix investors. If you purchased shares of Zogenix please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1549.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005690/en/