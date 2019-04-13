Log in
Zogenix : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

04/13/2019 | 09:45am EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP with the assistance of former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel, Tiffany Johnson, Esq., is investigating potential claims against Zogenix, Inc. ("Zogenix") (NASDAQ: ZGNX) for violations of federal securities laws.

On April 8, 2019, Zogenix announced that it received a refusal to file letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application ("NDA") for Fintepla, for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The FDA determined that the NDA was not sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review because certain non-clinical studies were not submitted to allow assessment of the chronic administration of fenfluramine, and the application contained an incorrect version of a clinical dataset. Following this news, shares of Zogenix fell nearly 23% on April 9, 2019.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Zogenix shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-california-deputy-attorney-general-and-special-counsel-with-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-zogenix-inc-zgnx-300831711.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
