Zogenix : Hagens Berman Alerts Zogenix (ZGNX) Investors of the Firm's Investigation of Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

04/15/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) to the firm's investigation of possible Federal securities law violations.  If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zogenix securities between January 1, 2019 and April 9, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.  For more information or to inquire about the investigation click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/ZGNX

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

ZGNX@hbsslaw.com.

On April 8, 2019, Zogenix and senior management announced the Company received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for FINTEPLA® (ZX008, fenfluramine hydrochloride), a drug aimed at treating seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

This news drove the price of Zogenix shares sharply lower on April 9, 2019.

"We're focused on investors' losses, whether the Company and senior management knew that the NDA they submitted on February 5 was not sufficiently complete to permit the FDA to conduct a substantive review, and the extent to which investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Zogenix should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email ZGNX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country.  The Firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-zogenix-zgnx-investors-of-the-firms-investigation-of-possible-securities-law-violations-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-300832343.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
