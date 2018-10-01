Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zogenix, Inc.    ZGNX

ZOGENIX, INC. (ZGNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Zogenix Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX), a pharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of rare central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it has issued inducement awards to three new non-executive employees.

The awards were made on October 1, 2018 under Zogenix’s Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Zogenix as an inducement to join the company.  The inducement awards consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 22,700 shares of Zogenix common stock.  The options have a ten-year term and an exercise price equal to $46.74, the fair market value of Zogenix common stock on the date of grant.  The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of each employee’s respective start date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The awards were approved by the independent compensation committee of Zogenix’s board of directors and were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Zogenix in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Zogenix
Zogenix (Nasdaq: ZGNX) is focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions that have limited or no treatment options but face a critical need. For more information, visit www.zogenix.com.

CONTACT:    

Investors: Andrew McDonald
Founding Partner, LifeSci Advisors LLC
646-597-6987 | Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com

Media: David Polk
Senior Media Relations Strategist, Syneos Health
310-309-1029 | david.polk@syneoshealth.com

 

Zogenix logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOGENIX, INC.
10/01Zogenix Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(..
GL
09/27ZOGENIX : to Present at LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series, Rare Disease and Imm..
AQ
09/25ZOGENIX TO PRESENT AT LEERINK PARTNE : Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology
GL
09/07ZOGENIX : Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4..
AQ
09/06ZOGENIX : Phase 2 Study Results Published in Epilepsia Show ZX008 Provides Durab..
AQ
09/05ZOGENIX : Phase 2 Study Results Published in Epilepsia Show ZX008 Provides Durab..
AQ
09/05ZOGENIX : Phase 2 Study Results Published in Epilepsia Show ZX008 Provides Durab..
AQ
09/04ZOGENIX : Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c..
AQ
09/04ZOGENIX : The Global Needle-Free Delivery Technology Market Will Reach $2,093.9m..
AQ
09/04TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : CRISPR Therapeutics and Zogenix
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
09/07YOUR DAILY SCOOP : Recro Proceeds, MannKind Zooms, Aduro's Publication 
09/07Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
09/04Zogenix's ZX008 shows positive effect in mid-stage study in rare childhood ep.. 
08/23FDA OKs new treatment for Dravet syndrome 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -143 M
Net income 2018 -135 M
Finance 2018 518 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 58,8x
Capitalization 2 075 M
Chart ZOGENIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Zogenix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZOGENIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 78,6 $
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Farr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cam L. Garner Chairman
Michael Patrick Smith CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Bradley S. Galer Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger L. Hawley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOGENIX, INC.23.85%2 070
GILEAD SCIENCES7.78%99 274
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS28.61%48 490
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.47%43 095
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%33 556
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC32.52%26 492
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.