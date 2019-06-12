Log in
ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP

(ZOM)
Zomedica to Present at Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

06/12/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 4:10 p.m. EDT.

Chief Financial Officer Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA, will provide an overview of Zomedica’s business during his presentation at the conference and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Time: 4:10 p.m. EDT
Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY  

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting Zomedica’s website at http://investors.zomedica.com. A replay of the audio webcast and a copy of the presentation will be accessible on the Zomedica website following the events.

About Zomedica
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline, and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Reader Advisory
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Investor Relations Contact
Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA
srampertab@zomedica.com
+1 647.283.3630

PCG Advisory Group
Kirin Smith, COO
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
+1 646.863.6519

Media Contact
Christy Penka
cpenka@zomedica.com
+1 734.369.2555

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald L. Solensky Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Morley COO & VP-Product Development
Shameze Rampertab Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Lebar Independent Director
Rodney J. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP-77.08%0
ZOETIS28.78%49 756
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC3.30%11 439
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS34.69%3 519
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 468
VIRBAC52.90%1 605
