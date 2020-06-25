Log in
ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.

(ZOM)
PCG Research Announces Publication of Update Report Covering Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

06/25/2020 | 09:30am EDT

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2020) - PCG Research, the equity research division of PCG Advisory, Inc., a leading investor relations and strategic advisory firm based in New York City focused on small and micro-cap public companies, today announced it has published an updated research report on Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM).

The report is available here.


PCG Research, the equity research division of PCG Advisory, Inc.

"Zomedica is nearing commercialization for their diagnostic solution for veterinary healthcare that individually targets large markets north of $50-100MM with considerably lower 'go to market' risk than the human market. Zomedica has completed the verification of the TRUFORMA platform, its point-of-care diagnostic biosensor and the first two assays (for both canine and feline), a critical milestone on the path to commercial scale manufacturing," commented Jeff Ramson, CEO of PCG Advisory. "Zomedica has continued to make strong progress which recently included the addition of its new interim CEO to lead the TRUFORMA launch as well bolstered its balance sheet with over $26 million raised recently. We look forward to continued commercializing progress over the course of this year and into 2021."

ABOUT ZOMEDICA

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica's mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

ABOUT PCG RESEARCH

PCG Research offers issuer-sponsored research that is based on objective, fact-based analysis, written by experienced CFA analysts, and strategically distributed to the investment community utilizing targeted distribution channels as well as social media and private distribution relationships.

PCG Research is an affiliate of PCG Advisory, Inc. PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging growth companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, cannabis, alternative energy and technology companies.

PCG Research is also an affiliate of PCG Digital Enterprises, LLC. PCG Digital owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. PCG Digital, via its subsidiary, PCG Productions, produces management interviews, highlight and informational clips to further enhance and showcase our client companies. Videos are filmed with robust production resources in PCG's NYC office.

Please see our full disclosures in the body of the report and on our website: www.pcgadvisory.com.

CONTACT:

PCG Research
646-863-6341
research@pcgadvisory.com

Latest news on ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS C
09:30aPCG Research Announces Publication of Update Report Covering Zomedica Pharmac..
NE
06/17ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Othe..
AQ
06/16Zomedica Appoints New Interim CEO to Lead Organization Through Inaugural Prod..
GL
06/04ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : TRUFORMA(TM) Expands Suite Of Assays, Revolutionary P..
AQ
05/29Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Closes $20 Million Public Offering
GL
05/28ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Expands Its Suite Of Assays For Revolutionary TRUFORM..
AQ
05/26Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Announces $20 Million Public Offering
GL
05/21ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Completes Verification of Three More Assays for its T..
AQ
05/20Zomedica Completes Verification of Three More Assays for its TRUFORMA™ ..
GL
05/12ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS : Shares Spike After Qorvo Biotechnologies Announces Ke..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -8,62 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 59,0 M 59,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,50 $
Last Close Price 0,19 $
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 163%
Spread / Lowest Target 163%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Cohen Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Morley President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey M. Rowe Chairman
Shameze Rampertab Chief Financial Officer & Director
Rodney J. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.-35.23%59
LONZA GROUP39.30%38 571
CELLTRION, INC.76.24%35 404
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.23%28 527
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.68%26 061
MODERNA, INC.231.49%25 211
