PCG Research Announces Publication of Update Report Covering Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

"Zomedica is nearing commercialization for their diagnostic solution for veterinary healthcare that individually targets large markets north of $50-100MM with considerably lower 'go to market' risk than the human market. Zomedica has completed the verification of the TRUFORMA platform, its point-of-care diagnostic biosensor and the first two assays (for both canine and feline), a critical milestone on the path to commercial scale manufacturing," commented Jeff Ramson, CEO of PCG Advisory. "Zomedica has continued to make strong progress which recently included the addition of its new interim CEO to lead the TRUFORMA launch as well bolstered its balance sheet with over $26 million raised recently. We look forward to continued commercializing progress over the course of this year and into 2021."

ABOUT ZOMEDICA

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica's mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

ABOUT PCG RESEARCH

PCG Research offers issuer-sponsored research that is based on objective, fact-based analysis, written by experienced CFA analysts, and strategically distributed to the investment community utilizing targeted distribution channels as well as social media and private distribution relationships.

PCG Research is an affiliate of PCG Advisory, Inc. PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging growth companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, cannabis, alternative energy and technology companies.

PCG Research is also an affiliate of PCG Digital Enterprises, LLC. PCG Digital owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. PCG Digital, via its subsidiary, PCG Productions, produces management interviews, highlight and informational clips to further enhance and showcase our client companies. Videos are filmed with robust production resources in PCG's NYC office.

