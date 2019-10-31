Zomedica Commences Final TRUFORMA™ Diagnostic Verification Study

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has commenced the final verification study of the first five assays designed for use with its point-of-care diagnostic biosensor platform, TRUFORMA™.

The verification study is evaluating the utility of the first five thyroid and adrenal assays intended for use with the TRUFORMA™ platform. The initial three thyroid assays are: canine and feline total T4 (thyroxine), canine free T4, and canine and feline TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone). The verification study also is evaluating two adrenal assays: canine cortisol and canine eACTH (endogenous adrenocorticotropic hormone). The verification study will evaluate 65 blood samples per assay, or 325 total samples. Zomedica has 216 samples ready for evaluation, 40% are feline and 60% canine. Zomedica expects that the verification study will be completed in December. Assuming the final verification study concludes successfully and following successful completion of a final validation study, Zomedica expects to commence marketing the TRUFORMA™ platform in the first half of 2020.

The TRUFORMA™ platform uses Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) technology to provide a non-optical and fluorescence-free detection system for use at the point-of-care. BAW technology, also used in cell phones and the world’s most advanced radar and communications systems, is an extremely reliable and precise technology. However, Zomedica believes that the TRUFORMA™ platform represents the first use of BAW technology in disorder and disease-state diagnostics.

Zomedica expects that the verification study will demonstrate that the performance of the TRUFORMA™ platform can deliver sensitivity and specificity equal to or greater than reference lab tests, and with what Zomedica believes is the first-ever point-of-care eACTH assay validated for use in dogs and feline TSH assay validated for use in cats.

“As a clinician, I believe that confidence in a diagnosis is a key to making definitive treatment recommendations, leading to better outcomes for patients, and better experiences for pet owners,” said Dr. Stephanie Morley, DVM, Zomedica’s president. “Our expectation is that TRUFORMA™ will enable veterinarians the solutions to provide a rapid diagnosis for cats and dogs with complex and debilitating adrenal and thyroid disease, eliminating multi-day wait periods for reference lab results and allowing for confident clinical decisions in a single office visit.”

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: market and other conditions, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and pilot and pivotal studies, uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of regulatory approvals, availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to future clinical trials, regulatory approvals, safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our product, intellectual property protection and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

