Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.    ZOM   CA98979F1071

ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.

(ZOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zomedica Commences Final TRUFORMA™ Diagnostic Verification Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 06:56am EDT

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has commenced the final verification study of the first five assays designed for use with its point-of-care diagnostic biosensor platform, TRUFORMA™.

The verification study is evaluating the utility of the first five thyroid and adrenal assays intended for use with the TRUFORMA™ platform. The initial three thyroid assays are: canine and feline total T4 (thyroxine), canine free T4, and canine and feline TSH (thyroid stimulating hormone). The verification study also is evaluating two adrenal assays: canine cortisol and canine eACTH (endogenous adrenocorticotropic hormone). The verification study will evaluate 65 blood samples per assay, or 325 total samples. Zomedica has 216 samples ready for evaluation, 40% are feline and 60% canine. Zomedica expects that the verification study will be completed in December. Assuming the final verification study concludes successfully and following successful completion of a final validation study, Zomedica expects to commence marketing the TRUFORMA™ platform in the first half of 2020.

The TRUFORMA™ platform uses Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) technology to provide a non-optical and fluorescence-free detection system for use at the point-of-care. BAW technology, also used in cell phones and the world’s most advanced radar and communications systems, is an extremely reliable and precise technology. However, Zomedica believes that the TRUFORMA™ platform represents the first use of BAW technology in disorder and disease-state diagnostics.

Zomedica expects that the verification study will demonstrate that the performance of the TRUFORMA™ platform can deliver sensitivity and specificity equal to or greater than reference lab tests, and with what Zomedica believes is the first-ever point-of-care eACTH assay validated for use in dogs and feline TSH assay validated for use in cats.

“As a clinician, I believe that confidence in a diagnosis is a key to making definitive treatment recommendations, leading to better outcomes for patients, and better experiences for pet owners,” said Dr. Stephanie Morley, DVM, Zomedica’s president. “Our expectation is that TRUFORMA™ will enable veterinarians the solutions to provide a rapid diagnosis for cats and dogs with complex and debilitating adrenal and thyroid disease, eliminating multi-day wait periods for reference lab results and allowing for confident clinical decisions in a single office visit.”

About Zomedica
Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Follow Zomedica

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: market and other conditions, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and pilot and pivotal studies, uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of regulatory approvals, availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to future clinical trials, regulatory approvals, safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our product, intellectual property protection and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:
Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA
srampertab@zomedica.com
+1 647.283.3630

PCG Advisory Group
Kirin Smith, COO
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
+1 646.863.6519

Media Contact:
Meredith Newman
mnewman@zomedica.com
+1 734.369.2555 ext. 119

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS C
06:56aZomedica Commences Final TRUFORMA™ Diagnostic Verification Study
GL
10/03CORRECTION FROM SOURCE : Zomedica Pushes TRUFORMA(TM) Closer To Commercializatio..
NE
10/01Zomedica Pushes TRUFORM (TM) Closer To Commercialization, Targeting $2.7 Bill..
NE
09/17ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regu..
AQ
09/17Zomedica names Dr. Stephanie Morley President
GL
09/16PCG RESEARCH INITIATES COVERAGE ON Z : Zom)
AQ
09/11PCG Research Announces Publication of Report Covering Zomedica Pharmaceutical..
NE
03/27ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Oth..
AQ
03/26ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP. : Announces Pricing of $3 Million Underwritten Pu..
AQ
03/25Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common S..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -19,0 M
Net income 2019 -19,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 7,99x
Capitalization 42,4 M
Chart ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,52  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerald L. Solensky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Morley President & Chief Operating Officer
Shameze Rampertab Secretary, CFO & Executive Director
James Lebar Independent Director
Rodney J. Williams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZOMEDICA PHARMACEUTICALS CORP.-74.00%43
ZOETIS49.17%60 936
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-13.96%10 119
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS27.44%3 479
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.49.34%3 280
VIRBAC91.56%2 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group