Zomedica Expands ZM-006 Pilot Efficacy Study

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has widen its pilot efficacy study of ZM-006, initiated in partnership with University of Georgia’s (UGA) veterinary teaching hospital, to include Quakertown Veterinary Clinic, an American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) accredited, high-traffic referral clinic in Pennsylvania with 37 veterinarians, of which 24 specialize in small animal health.

Methimazole in oral form is used for the medical management of hyperthyroidism in cats and is the standard of care for the treatment of over-active thyroid in cats. Methimazole treatment manages but does not cure the condition and must be used daily which can be difficult for cat owners to administer. Zomedica’s ZM-006 is a transdermal gel designed to be a single daily dose applied to a cat’s ear which is intended to be less stressful for both owners and their feline companions. Current formulations, both gel and oral, require twice daily dosing. The pilot efficacy study will include 12 newly diagnosed hyperthyroid cats and 12 hyperthyroid cats currently treated and controlled using oral methimazole. Enrolled patients will be treated with ZM-006 for three weeks with regular monitoring of clinical parameters including thyroid hormones. The pilot efficacy study commenced in March 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, a renowned center of excellence for endocrine diseases, has been enrolling newly hyperthyroid diagnosed cats along with currently methimazole-treated and controlled cats with chronic hyperthyroidism since March 2019. Dr. Cynthia Ward, VMD, PhD, DACVIM, and Professor, is leading the pilot study. Dr. Ward has received numerous awards, has an active research program in clinic and basic endocrinology, and has authored more than 90 pieces on endocrine topics.

“The only way a veterinarian can prescribe a transdermal methimazole gel currently is through a compounding pharmacy, which is not regulated to ensure consistent efficacy, and which prevents the prescribing veterinarian from directly dispensing the gel. As a leader in the industry, UGA jumped at the chance to pilot a product that could improve the health and well-being of pets and owners,” said Dr. Cynthia Ward, VMD, PhD, DACVIM.

“Quakertown Veterinary Clinic was intent on joining the efficacy pilot study because of the value we think it can bring to pets and their owners,” said Dr. Samuel Geller, VMD, and Quakertown Lead Small Animal Doctor. “In our experience, the transdermal gel formula takes the difficulty and stress of administering a pill to a cat out of on-going and potentially long-term disease management for pet owners.”

Hyperthyroidism is one of the most commonly diagnosed endocrine disorders in middle-aged to older cats, occurring in about 10 percent of cats over 10 years of age, according to the American Association of Feline Practitioners. One method of treatment includes an FDA-CVM approved oral methimazole tablet. This can be problematic in that cats are notoriously difficult to pill. Although transdermal forms of methimazole are currently available from compounding pharmacies, they can have variable pharmaceutical efficacy and are not FDA-approved for use in veterinary medicine.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) (TSX-V: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com .

Follow Zomedica

About UGA Veterinary Hospital

UGA Veterinary Hospital provides specialized medical care and 24-hour emergency services. The hospital operates similarly to a human specialty medical center and are passionate about offering the best care possible for any animal: cat, dog, exotic animal, horse, cow, goat or other farm animal. Animals are cared for by a talented and diverse team that consists of licensed veterinarians (i.e., interns, residents, and/or a board-certified faculty members), senior veterinary students, veterinary nurses, and hospital staff members. UGA Veterinary Hospital bring years of experience to each case, and because it is a teaching hospital, the organization has a vast and highly specialized knowledge base from which to draw answers. The facility also has state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and offer advanced treatment options. For more information please visit: https://vet.uga.edu/hospital-clinic/hospital/ .

About Quakertown Veterinary Clinic

Quakertown Veterinary Clinic, is a full-service clinic that provides both routine and 24-hour emergency care services to the tri-county area surrounding Quakertown, Pennsylvania. The clinic’s highly trained staff and state-of-the-art equipment are important to the care they provide. To learn more visit www.quakertownvetclinic.com .

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: market and other conditions, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and pilot and pivotal studies, uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of regulatory approvals, availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to future clinical trials, regulatory approvals, safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our product, intellectual property protection and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.