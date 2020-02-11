Zomedica Files U.S. Patent Application for Fecal Parasite Detection

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM)(“Zomedica” or “Company”), a veterinary diagnostic company, announced today that the Company has filed a U.S. patent application covering compositions and methods for five fecal parasite detection assays for detecting parasitic infections in cats and dogs designed for use with its ZM-020 pathogen detection device. The patent application details optimal fecal sample amounts for parasite infection detection. In early 2019 Zomedica previously submitted a U.S. provisional patent application covering compositions and methods for detecting urinary tract infections (UTIs) designed for use with its ZM-020 pathogen detection platform to detect urinary tract infections in dogs and cats. The initial library of pathogens for urine samples is focused on the identification of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, Klebsiella, Pseudomonas bacteria species and three types of crystals and white blood cells. The initial library of pathogens for fecal samples is focused on the identification of hookworms, roundworms, whipworms, coccidia and giardia.

The assays are intended to be used with the ZM-020 pathogen detection device which is a miniaturized Raman spectroscopy platform capable of broad-based pathogen identification in minutes. The technology used in the ZM-020 device, which is currently being developed by Seraph Biosciences, Inc. (“Seraph”) has the potential to achieve reference lab sensitivity/specificity in-clinic during the point-of-care experience, which could result in better pet outcomes and faster recovery. The ZM-020 diagnostic platform requires a small fecal sample preparation. Additionally, the platform has automated analysis and does not require specialized staff training. Assuming development work is successfully completed Zomedica expects the commercial launch of the ZM-020 fecal test to occur by 2022 and urine tests by 2023. Zomedica is strategically committed to a singular commercial focus of its endocrine diagnostic platform, TRUFORMA™ through 2021.

Veterinarians only have access to slow, unreliable manual processes to identify fecal parasitic infections at the point-of-care. Consequently, veterinarians frequently send samples out to reference labs to test for and identify parasitic infections, which is relatively expensive and takes several days, delaying diagnosis and treatment. Zomedica’s ZM-020 is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including speed of results with minimal sample preparation time by leveraging the principles of Raman spectroscopy, machine learning, and patent pending design to achieve real-time analysis of a sample in a disposable cuvette. Zomedica believes that assay testing with ZM-020 can result in a definitive, reliable identification of fecal and urine infections within minutes. In addition to faster results and treatment, an added benefit to pet owners is expected to be the small sample size requirements, which are expected to reduce the burden of collection by the owner prior to the visit.

Zomedica’s exclusive development, commercialization and distribution agreement with Seraph gives Zomedica exclusive global veterinary industry rights to develop and market a pathogen detection system using Seraph’s technology to detect and identify pathogens at the point-of-care. The agreement includes pathogen detection in fecal, urine, skin matrices and respiratory samples. Because ZM-020 does not require pre-market regulatory approval for use with companion animals in the United States, Zomedica believes that it presents an attractive opportunity in terms of time to market and early revenue opportunities when compared to other diagnostic modalities.

“We are pleased that we have proven the ability to positively identify of all our targeted fecal and urine pathogens.” said Dr. Stephanie Morley, DVM, Zomedica’s President. “We believe that ZM-020 has the potential to make the diagnosis of fecal and urinary pathogen infection in cats and dogs easier, faster and more accurate than is currently possible at the point-of-care.”

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com .

About Seraph Biosciences

Incorporated in 2016, Seraph Biosciences is a healthcare technology company dedicated to commercializing Seraspec® – a fully-automated pathogen identification platform capable of delivering near real-time pathogen detection. Based in Detroit, Michigan, Seraph’s mission is to provide disruptive biomedical solutions to front-line providers and their patients at the point-of-care. For more information, visit https://www.seraspec.com/

Reader Advisory

