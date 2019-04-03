Log in
Zon Optimus SGPS : 03-04-19 - NOS informs on Acquisition of Own Shares

04/03/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

and Corporation no. 504 453 513

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share Purchase

Lisbon, 03 April 2019 NOS, SGPS, S.A. , under the terms and for the purposes of article 11, paragraph 1 and paragraph 2 (b) and article 13 of the Regulation no. 5/2008 of the Portuguese Securities Commission (CMVM) hereby informs it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Lisbon Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Date

Number of

% of share

Average Price

% of Stock Exchange

Shares

capital

per Share

total volume

01.04.2019

250,000

0.049%

5.7483

22.84%

02.04.2019

230,000

0.045%

5.8826

20.97%

03.04.2019

55,500

0.011%

5.9321

5.88%

On this date, following the announcement to the market of 29 March 2019, regarding the acquisition of own shares, NOS holds, as a result of the abovementioned transactions, an accumulated total of 1,922,971 own shares, representing 0.37% of its share capital.

This information is also available on N Investor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 03 April 2019

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735

APPENDIX

Date

Time

Volume

01/04/2019

8:01:03

395

5.700

01/04/2019

8:01:03

1735

5.700

01/04/2019

8:01:03

55

5.700

01/04/2019

8:01:03

679

5.700

01/04/2019

8:01:03

449

5.700

01/04/2019

8:11:08

1200

5.730

01/04/2019

8:11:08

10

5.730

01/04/2019

8:11:18

700

5.740

01/04/2019

8:11:18

100

5.740

01/04/2019

8:11:18

700

5.740

01/04/2019

8:11:18

700

5.740

01/04/2019

8:11:18

253

5.740

01/04/2019

8:11:18

682

5.735

01/04/2019

8:11:18

12

5.740

01/04/2019

8:11:18

1869

5.740

01/04/2019

8:11:18

461

5.740

01/04/2019

9:05:37

1877

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

664

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

512

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

1200

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

300

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

2210

5.765

01/04/2019

9:05:37

962

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

521

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

2500

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

409

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

2200

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

1700

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

2389

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

111

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

711

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

903

5.765

01/04/2019

9:05:37

111

5.770

01/04/2019

9:05:37

720

5.770

01/04/2019

9:06:34

398

5.770

01/04/2019

9:06:34

5838

5.770

01/04/2019

9:06:34

683

5.770

01/04/2019

9:06:34

2577

5.765

01/04/2019

9:06:34

2260

5.770

01/04/2019

9:06:34

2543

5.770

01/04/2019

9:06:34

19

5.770

01/04/2019

9:06:34

682

5.770

01/04/2019

9:46:30

1200

5.765

01/04/2019

9:46:30

920

5.760

01/04/2019

9:46:30

3383

5.760

01/04/2019

9:46:30

478

5.765

01/04/2019

9:46:30

2399

5.765

01/04/2019

9:46:30

32

5.765

01/04/2019

9:46:30

3832

5.755

01/04/2019

9:46:30

2000

5.765

Date

Time

Volume

01/04/2019

9:46:30

2000

5.765

01/04/2019

9:46:30

3000

5.765

01/04/2019

9:46:30

756

5.765

01/04/2019

9:46:41

1000

5.750

01/04/2019

9:46:41

2471

5.750

01/04/2019

9:46:41

5529

5.750

01/04/2019

9:46:41

1000

5.750

01/04/2019

9:46:54

2000

5.745

01/04/2019

9:46:54

1000

5.745

01/04/2019

9:46:54

1504

5.745

01/04/2019

9:46:54

9496

5.745

01/04/2019

9:46:54

1000

5.745

01/04/2019

9:47:14

4400

5.740

01/04/2019

9:47:14

242

5.740

01/04/2019

9:47:14

4168

5.740

01/04/2019

9:47:14

493

5.740

01/04/2019

9:47:14

380

5.735

01/04/2019

9:47:14

4400

5.740

01/04/2019

9:47:14

1137

5.735

01/04/2019

9:47:14

2200

5.740

01/04/2019

9:47:14

2200

5.740

01/04/2019

9:47:14

380

5.740

01/04/2019

9:47:52

482

5.725

01/04/2019

9:47:52

817

5.725

01/04/2019

9:47:52

1918

5.730

01/04/2019

9:47:52

702

5.730

01/04/2019

9:47:53

6081

5.730

01/04/2019

9:48:10

12517

5.710

01/04/2019

9:48:10

1483

5.710

01/04/2019

9:48:10

3000

5.710

01/04/2019

9:48:10

3000

5.710

01/04/2019

10:00:21

2396

5.740

01/04/2019

10:00:21

1000

5.740

01/04/2019

10:00:23

400

5.740

01/04/2019

10:02:09

604

5.740

01/04/2019

10:02:09

600

5.740

01/04/2019

10:06:02

1185

5.740

01/04/2019

10:06:02

2500

5.740

01/04/2019

10:06:02

756

5.740

01/04/2019

10:06:02

559

5.740

01/04/2019

10:15:21

5000

5.740

01/04/2019

10:29:47

1500

5.725

01/04/2019

10:29:47

193

5.725

01/04/2019

10:29:47

1500

5.725

01/04/2019

10:29:47

1807

5.725

01/04/2019

10:29:47

1500

5.725

01/04/2019

10:29:47

500

5.725

01/04/2019

10:29:47

1500

5.725

01/04/2019

10:29:47

1400

5.725

01/04/2019

10:29:47

100

5.725

Date

Time

Volume

01/04/2019

10:51:42

801

5.725

01/04/2019

10:52:31

18

5.725

01/04/2019

11:17:15

295

5.725

01/04/2019

11:20:15

73

5.725

01/04/2019

11:34:30

3813

5.725

01/04/2019

11:35:12

809

5.725

01/04/2019

11:35:12

773

5.725

01/04/2019

11:35:12

3418

5.725

01/04/2019

12:09:53

418

5.745

01/04/2019

12:09:53

606

5.745

01/04/2019

12:09:53

493

5.745

01/04/2019

12:09:53

1384

5.735

01/04/2019

12:09:53

1160

5.745

01/04/2019

12:09:53

428

5.740

01/04/2019

12:09:53

511

5.740

01/04/2019

12:11:57

3674

5.735

01/04/2019

12:11:57

1326

5.735

01/04/2019

12:12:15

347

5.735

01/04/2019

12:12:15

1285

5.735

01/04/2019

12:12:15

1678

5.735

01/04/2019

12:12:15

1690

5.735

01/04/2019

12:12:51

3630

5.735

01/04/2019

12:12:51

1370

5.735

01/04/2019

14:40:49

1293

5.770

01/04/2019

14:40:49

3000

5.770

01/04/2019

14:40:49

511

5.770

01/04/2019

14:40:49

211

5.770

01/04/2019

14:40:49

140

5.770

01/04/2019

14:40:58

150

5.770

01/04/2019

14:40:58

4695

5.770

01/04/2019

15:18:36

412

5.765

01/04/2019

15:18:36

497

5.765

01/04/2019

15:18:36

310

5.765

01/04/2019

15:18:36

545

5.765

01/04/2019

15:32:03

2000

5.765

01/04/2019

15:32:03

4036

5.765

01/04/2019

15:32:03

2200

5.765

01/04/2019

15:44:32

2000

5.770

01/04/2019

15:44:32

224

5.770

01/04/2019

15:44:32

310

5.770

01/04/2019

15:44:32

600

5.770

01/04/2019

15:44:32

449

5.770

01/04/2019

15:44:32

536

5.770

01/04/2019

15:44:32

450

5.770

01/04/2019

15:44:32

5431

5.770

01/04/2019

15:46:22

488

5.765

01/04/2019

15:46:22

550

5.765

01/04/2019

15:46:22

390

5.765

01/04/2019

15:46:22

2402

5.765

01/04/2019

15:46:22

1170

5.765

Date

Time

Volume

01/04/2019

15:48:30

587

5.760

01/04/2019

15:59:20

503

5.770

01/04/2019

15:59:20

199

5.770

01/04/2019

15:59:20

32

5.770

01/04/2019

15:59:20

550

5.770

01/04/2019

15:59:36

121

5.770

01/04/2019

16:05:08

3008

5.770

01/04/2019

16:25:18

1296

5.770

01/04/2019

16:25:36

333

5.770

01/04/2019

16:26:21

1133

5.770

01/04/2019

16:26:48

1200

5.775

01/04/2019

16:26:48

483

5.775

01/04/2019

16:26:48

3317

5.780

01/04/2019

16:28:20

207

5.770

01/04/2019

16:28:59

83

5.780

01/04/2019

16:28:59

1500

5.780

01/04/2019

16:28:59

1000

5.780

01/04/2019

16:28:59

2417

5.780

01/04/2019

16:29:29

2031

5.770

02/04/2019

8:01:14

8700

5.790

02/04/2019

8:01:14

1300

5.790

02/04/2019

8:18:17

310

5.800

02/04/2019

8:18:17

25

5.800

02/04/2019

8:18:17

141

5.800

02/04/2019

8:18:17

348

5.800

02/04/2019

8:18:17

6000

5.800

02/04/2019

8:18:17

1600

5.800

02/04/2019

8:18:17

1576

5.800

02/04/2019

9:14:59

1023

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

1000

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

681

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

578

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

350

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

200

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

200

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

250

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

420

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

345

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

3000

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

156

5.850

02/04/2019

9:14:59

1100

5.850

02/04/2019

9:40:04

160

5.835

02/04/2019

9:40:04

1551

5.835

02/04/2019

9:40:12

590

5.835

02/04/2019

9:40:26

57

5.835

02/04/2019

9:40:34

8339

5.835

02/04/2019

9:50:21

953

5.820

02/04/2019

9:50:21

953

5.820

02/04/2019

9:50:21

293

5.820

02/04/2019

9:50:21

2000

5.820

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 18:11:04 UTC
