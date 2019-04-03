Zon Optimus SGPS : 03-04-19 - NOS informs on Acquisition of Own Shares

NOS, SGPS, S.A.
Public Company
Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon
Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros
Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon
and Corporation no. 504 453 513
ANNOUNCEMENT
Share Purchase
Lisbon, 03 April 2019 NOS, SGPS, S.A. , under the terms and for the purposes of article 11, paragraph 1 and paragraph 2 (b) and article 13 of the Regulation no. 5/2008 of the Portuguese Securities Commission (CMVM) hereby informs it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Lisbon Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:
|
Date
|
Number of
|
% of share
|
Average Price
|
% of Stock Exchange
|
Shares
|
capital
|
per Share
|
total volume
|
|
01.04.2019
|
250,000
|
0.049%
|
5.7483
|
22.84%
|
02.04.2019
|
230,000
|
0.045%
|
5.8826
|
20.97%
|
03.04.2019
|
55,500
|
0.011%
|
5.9321
|
5.88%
On this date, following the announcement to the market of 29 March 2019, regarding the acquisition of own shares, NOS holds, as a result of the abovementioned transactions, an accumulated total of 1,922,971 own shares, representing 0.37% of its share capital.
This information is also available on N Investor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.
Lisbon, 03 April 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
