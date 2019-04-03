Zon Optimus SGPS : 03-04-19 - NOS informs on Acquisition of Own Shares

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Public Company

Registered Office: Rua Ator António Silva 9 Campo Grande 1600-404 Lisbon

Share Capital: 5,151,613.80 Euros

Registered in the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon

and Corporation no. 504 453 513

ANNOUNCEMENT

Share Purchase

Lisbon, 03 April 2019 NOS, SGPS, S.A. , under the terms and for the purposes of article 11, paragraph 1 and paragraph 2 (b) and article 13 of the Regulation no. 5/2008 of the Portuguese Securities Commission (CMVM) hereby informs it has purchased own shares on the Euronext Lisbon Stock Exchange, under the terms detailed in the table below and in the Appendix:

Date Number of % of share Average Price % of Stock Exchange Shares capital per Share total volume 01.04.2019 250,000 0.049% 5.7483 22.84% 02.04.2019 230,000 0.045% 5.8826 20.97% 03.04.2019 55,500 0.011% 5.9321 5.88%

On this date, following the announcement to the market of 29 March 2019, regarding the acquisition of own shares, NOS holds, as a result of the abovementioned transactions, an accumulated total of 1,922,971 own shares, representing 0.37% of its share capital.

This information is also available on N Investor Relations website in www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 03 April 2019

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735