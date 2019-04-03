Zon Optimus SGPS : 03-04-19 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Manager Transactions

Lisbon, 3 April 2019 Pursuant to the terms of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code (Código dos Valores Mobiliários) and article 14 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, SA Miguel Nuno Santos

Almeida, Manager.

Initial Disclosure / Initial Disclosure Ammendment Nature of the Acquisition of shares under the Short and Medium Term Variable Remuneration Regulation, approved by the General Shareholders Meeting of NOS on 23 April Transaction 2014 Location OTC Date 29-03-2019, 08h00 Issuer Company NOS, SGPS, S.A. LEI 5493004DM8FGIY6QKF37 Financial Instrument Shares Reason for the Obligation to report to the Portuguese Securities Commission a transaction which disclosure Price and Volume 18,051 5.655 (per share) Aggregate information: aggregate volume and Not applicable price Shares Held After 72,060 shares / PTZON0AM0006 Transaction / ISIN Code

Note: Vesting of shares with a 90% discount under the Short and Medium Term Variable Remuneration Regulation of NOS, SGPS, S.A..