Zon Optimus SGPS : 03-04-19 - NOS informs on Manager Transactions

0
04/03/2019 | 06:47pm EDT

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

(Public Company)

Registered Offices: Rua Actor António Silva 9 Campo Grande,

parish of Lumiar, 1600-404 Lisbon

Registration number before the Companies Registrar of Lisbon

and tax payer number 504 453 513 Registered Share Capital: EUR 5,151,613.80

Manager Transactions

Translation of the Portuguese Original

(In the event of any discrepancy, Portuguese Original shall prevail)

Lisbon, 3 April 2019 Pursuant to the terms of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code (Código dos Valores Mobiliários) and article 14 of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, NOS, SGPS, SA Miguel Nuno Santos

Almeida, Manager.

Initial Disclosure /

Initial Disclosure

Ammendment

Nature of the

Acquisition of shares under the Short and Medium Term Variable Remuneration

Regulation, approved by the General Shareholders Meeting of NOS on 23 April

Transaction

2014

Location

OTC

Date

29-03-2019, 08h00

Issuer Company

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

LEI

5493004DM8FGIY6QKF37

Financial Instrument

Shares

Reason for the

Obligation to report to the Portuguese Securities Commission a transaction which

disclosure

Price and Volume

18,051

5.655 (per share)

Aggregate information:

aggregate volume and

Not applicable

price

Shares Held After

72,060 shares / PTZON0AM0006

Transaction / ISIN Code

Note: Vesting of shares with a 90% discount under the Short and Medium Term Variable Remuneration Regulation of NOS, SGPS, S.A..

www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisbon, 3 April 2019

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@nos.pt

Tel.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:46:02 UTC
0
