Zon Optimus SGPS : 12-07-19 - NOS informs on agreement with dstelecom

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOS SGPS, S.A. hereby informs that NOS COMUNICAÇÕES, S.A. and dstelecom, S.A. reached an agreement today regarding a negotiation framework for construction and use of a new optic fibre network, with widespread national coverage, that will enable NOS customers to access a new high speed fixed offer.

The contract signed between NOS and dstelecom is for 20 years and covers between 900 thousand and 1.2 million households in Portugal, currently not covered and that are not included either in NOS´ FttH rollout plans or encompassed by the network sharing agreement between NOS and Vodafone, and are independent of other FttH network roll-out plans which may already be underway or are being planned.

NOS commits with this agreement to use the network built by dstelecom on an exclusive basis and over and above any other existing or future network in the referred geographies.

The agreement signed today foresees that an identical arrangement may be reached with another electronic communications provider, and that a non-discrimination agreement is reached between all parties.

The final agreement will significantly increase the level of competitive fixed next generation network coverage in Portugal, providing citizens with the opportunity to choose freely between various operators and products and services in a much wider spanning area of the country.