ZON OPTIMUS SGPS SA

(NOS)
Zon Optimus SGPS : 12-07-19 - NOS informs on agreement with dstelecom

07/12/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

NOS, SGPS, S.A.

Sociedade Aberta

Sede Social: Rua Actor António Silva, 9, Campo Grande, 1600-404 Lisboa

Capital Social: 5.151.613,80 Euros

Número de Matrícula na Conservatória do Registo Comercial de Lisboa e de

Pessoa Coletiva 504 453 513

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOS SGPS, S.A. hereby informs that NOS COMUNICAÇÕES, S.A. and dstelecom, S.A. reached an agreement today regarding a negotiation framework for construction and use of a new optic fibre network, with widespread national coverage, that will enable NOS customers to access a new high speed fixed offer.

The contract signed between NOS and dstelecom is for 20 years and covers between 900 thousand and 1.2 million households in Portugal, currently not covered and that are not included either in NOS´ FttH rollout plans or encompassed by the network sharing agreement between NOS and Vodafone, and are independent of other FttH network roll-out plans which may already be underway or are being planned.

NOS commits with this agreement to use the network built by dstelecom on an exclusive basis and over and above any other existing or future network in the referred geographies.

The agreement signed today foresees that an identical arrangement may be reached with another electronic communications provider, and that a non-discrimination agreement is reached between all parties.

The final agreement will significantly increase the level of competitive fixed next generation network coverage in Portugal, providing citizens with the opportunity to choose freely between various operators and products and services in a much wider spanning area of the country.

This information is also available on the NOS Investor Relations website at www.nos.pt/ir.

Lisboa, 12 de julho de 2019

Contacts

Maria João Carrapato

Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@nos.pt

Ph.: +351 21 782 4725

Fax: +351 21 782 4735

Disclaimer

Nos SGPS SA published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 18:34:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 601 M
EBIT 2019 235 M
Net income 2019 178 M
Debt 2019 1 127 M
Yield 2019 6,77%
P/E ratio 2019 16,6x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,55x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
Capitalization 2 957 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,29  €
Last Close Price 5,76  €
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Santos Almeida Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jorge de Brito Pereira Chairman
José Pedro Faria Pereira da Costa Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
António Domingues Non-Executive Director
Joaquim Francisco Alves Ferreira de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZON OPTIMUS SGPS SA3 329
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.39%235 404
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP16.02%90 314
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.32%81 734
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 306
TELEFONICA1.38%42 948
