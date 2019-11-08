Zonetail Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer and Grant of Options

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2019) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (the "Company" or "Zonetail") is pleased to announce the appointment of Errol Farr to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective October 31, 2019.

Mr. Farr is a seasoned financial professional with over 35 years of experience in financial management and reporting, operations, business optimization and strategy development. He currently is CFO and Corporate Secretary of Magna Terra Minerals Inc., a Canadian and Argentine focused junior mining company, former CFO of Anaconda Mining Inc., former President and CEO of Adex Mining Inc., where he led the development plans of the Mount Pleasant mine site in New Brunswick, Canada, and former CFO of MagIndustries Corp. where he participated in the development of its potash project and led the development of its forestry assets including the construction of its $30 million wood chipping mill in the port city of Pointe Noire, Republic of Congo. He is also currently the Performance Mentor at a private industrial tape converter. Accompanied by his experience working as a senior executive and director for several other junior mining companies for the past 20 years, Errol brings significant financial, management and operational experience to Zonetail.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO of the Company, said, "As things continue to ramp up for the Company, it was time that we brought our financial team in-house. We are very pleased to welcome Errol Farr as our new CFO. His extensive expertise in both finance and operations will play a major role as Zonetail continues on its path towards success. Errol is an experienced executive with a strong executional background, which is exactly what Zonetail requires right now. I am confident that he will provide the type of leadership and management expertise necessary to help drive value for our shareholders."

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted Errol 1,000,000 stock options exercisable a $0.09 cents per share for a period of 5 years.

About Zonetail

Zonetail is a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with approximately 2,000 condo buildings, representing an estimated 400,000 units. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

Zonetail trades under the symbol "ZONE" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Zonetail Press Contact

Mark Holmes, President and CEO Zonetail Inc.

Telephone: (416) 583-3773 ext. 228

mark@zonetail.com

