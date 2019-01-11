Zonetail Announces the Launch of its Mobile Platform for Condominiums in Partnership with Shiftsuite

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (“Zonetail” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its condominium mobile application in partnership with the property management software company, Shiftsuite.



The new Zonetail condo mobile application connects residents to the amenities, information, and services of their building through their smartphone. The application, named ‘Shiftsuite’, is available for condo residents to download on either iOS or Android. The application is fully integrated with Shiftsuite’s community website platform.

“The Zonetail condo platform digitizes the entire communication process between the condo property management company and the resident. Condo residents can now interact with property management, create and track maintenance requests, receive real time updates on building information, book amenities, receive community news, status certificates, documents, and much more,” says Mark Holmes, CEO of Zonetail.

Included in the app is an ‘Explore’ section, where local businesses around each building can offer promotions and deals to formerly difficult-to-reach condo residents, providing a highly targeted, interactive, and less expensive alternative to direct mail and traditional media. Advertisers can change their message on the fly in real time, giving them the ability to customize and contextualize their promotions.

“Not only does the app connect residents to their condo, it connects them to the neighbourhood,” says Darryl Deen, President of Shiftsuite. “When people purchase a condo, they also buy the neighbourhood, and Zonetail provides that connection.”

The Zonetail condo application is rolling out to over 2000 condo buildings, representing 400,000 units across Canada, and a sizable 30% of the red-hot condominium market in the Greater Toronto Area.

“A home or condo is often the most expensive purchase people make in their lifetime; they want to know what’s going on,” says Mark Holmes. “Apart from the convenience, Zonetail provides them with the security of being in contact wherever they are.”

Further, Holmes stated, “Zonetail intends to expand access to its condo mobile technology to property management companies and residents throughout North America, adding to its hotel mobile technology and application currently being adopted by 25,000 hotels.”

About Zonetail Inc.

Zonetail is a mobile technology company that provides an anchored local mobile platform for hotels and condominiums. Zonetail provides hotel guests and condo residents with access to and interaction with building amenities and services as well as surrounding restaurants, stores, services, entertainment, and businesses. Zonetail has signed agreements with more than 25,000 hotels as well as over 2,000 condominium buildings in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

For more information please visit https://zonetail.com/.

About Shiftsuite

Shiftsuite is the largest provider of condominium management software in Canada, with 400,000 units in CONDUIT, and serves more than 1,600 condominiums with accounting, property management tools, online proxies and community websites. Shiftsuite is the world’s best condo software ecosystem of condo specific cloud-based applications and bundles. The Shiftsuite ecosystem integrates all condo information into one seamless system with built-in push notifications, allowing property managers to focus where it matters and keep residents and owners informed and connected to their condo community 24/7 through the convenience of an app. Shiftsuite brings technology and innovation to the condominium industry.

For more information visit https://shiftsuite.com/

