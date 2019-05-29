Zonetail Explores Strategic Partnership with Pineapple Express Delivery to Offer Legal Cannabis Delivery to Hotel Guests and Condominium Residents

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2019) - Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE) is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent with Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. towards a strategic partnership to deliver cannabis products to hotel guests and condominium residents.

With over 10 years experience in on demand delivery and with locations in Toronto, Ottawa, Regina, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver, Pineapple Express Delivery is a leading Canadian cannabis delivery service. It has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry since October, 2018.



The Zonetail hotel and condo mobile applications provide guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services. Zonetail also connects guests and residents with neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions through the apps' innovative 'Explore' section.

Zonetail and Pineapple Express Delivery will immediately undertake to lay out plans to deliver medicinal and regulatory approved recreational cannabis through the use of Zonetail's mobile platforms in compliance with all applicable laws in Canada. Zonetail will receive a fee on each transaction.

"We're very excited about utilizing Zonetail's hotel and condo mobile platforms to broaden our market and reach new cannabis customers," said Randy Rolph, CEO at Pineapple Express Delivery. "With Zonetail's 25,000 hotels and 400,000 condo units, we see this as a great opportunity in Canada, as well as future opportunity to expand south of the border."

"We've found that out-of-town hotel guests often don't know how or where to purchase legal cannabis products and the inclusion of Pineapple Express Delivery's cannabis delivery option in the Zonetail app will simplify fulfilling their needs," said Mark Holmes, CEO and co-Founder of Zonetail. "We've also found with both hotel guests and condo residents that the convenience and discretion of cannabis delivery directly to their room or home is also a major plus. It hits the core of the market."

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) is a mobile platform for hotels and condominiums providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada, with approximately 2,000 condo buildings, representing an estimated 400,000 units. Zonetail has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California.

The Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day and 60- minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month.

Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada.

